Apple’s $500 billion bet on America: AI, factories, and thousands of jobs
The 10 worst American state capitals to live

Real Estate

The 10 worst American state capitals to live

These cities are struggling the most compared to other state capitals in the U.S.

By
Ben Kesslen
Image for article titled The 10 worst American state capitals to live
Photo: RF Pictures (Getty Images)

Many state capitals are thriving metropolises with great jobs and vibrant cultural life. But others have struggled to live up to their aspirations, plagued by crime, poor living standards, and lacking schools.

WalletHub analyzed the all 50 state capitals in the U.S. across 48 key indicators to find the ones that are struggling the most. It looked at factors like cost of living, median income, quality of education and healthcare, crime rates, access to public transportation, and many more.

“A state’s capital city is more than just the seat of its government – it’s also often the center of its economic activity. Some state capitals boast incredible job markets, high average salaries, world-class universities, and an abundance of attractions,” said WalletHub Analyst Chip Lupo. “Unfortunately, others have populations that are struggling financially, failing public education systems and poor public health systems. States should aim to make their capital city a shining example of the best they have to offer.”

Continue reading to see which 10 state capitals were ranked the worst in the country:

10th Worst: Frankfurt, Kentucky

Image for article titled The 10 worst American state capitals to live
Photo: Photography by Daniel Light (Getty Images)
9th Worst: Charleston, West Virginia

Image for article titled The 10 worst American state capitals to live
Photo: Posnov (Getty Images)
8th Worst: Little Rock, Arkansas

Image for article titled The 10 worst American state capitals to live
Photo: adamkaz (Getty Images)
7th Worst: Montgomery, Alabama

Image for article titled The 10 worst American state capitals to live
Photo: Penny Rogers Photography (Getty Images)
6th Worst: Hartford, Connecticut

Image for article titled The 10 worst American state capitals to live
Photo: Murat Taner (Getty Images)
5th Worst: Dover, Delaware

Image for article titled The 10 worst American state capitals to live
Photo: hyderabadi (Getty Images)
4th Worst: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Image for article titled The 10 worst American state capitals to live
Photo: CRobertson (Getty Images)
3rd Worst: Jackson, Mississippi

Image for article titled The 10 worst American state capitals to live
Photo: SeanPavonePhoto (Getty Images)
2nd Worst: Trenton, New Jersey

Image for article titled The 10 worst American state capitals to live
Photo: aimintang (Getty Images)
Worst: Augusta, Maine

Image for article titled The 10 worst American state capitals to live
Photo: Cappi Thompson (Getty Images)
