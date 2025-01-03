The 10 worst states in America to work in

Having a job you hate – whether your dislike is due to long hours, bad pay, or frustrating colleagues – can wreak havoc on the rest of your life. It’s bad enough when a work day is filled with irritating events, but when work creates issues that follow you home, it may be time to search for a new job.



During the pandemic, there was a wave of people leaving their positions – a phenomenon that some labeled The Great Resignation. Experts, including Professor Anthony Klotz who coined the term, believed that the phenomenon would come to an end by the start of 2024. A study from LinkedIn (MSFT) and Microsoft, however, revealed that 46% of people wanted to quit their jobs this year, up from 40% in 2021.



There’s a variety of reasons why employees want to leave their positions. Despite efforts made to embrace women in the workplace, for example, nearly half of all women still reported experiencing sexist microaggressions at work in 2024, according to McKinsey & Company’s “Women in the Workplace” report.



“Microaggressions take a heavy toll,” the report read. “Women who experience them are more likely to feel burned out and to consider quitting their jobs and less likely to view their workplaces as equitable.”



If poor workplace conditions are making you contemplate going back on the job market, it might be worth considering whether the state you live in is hindering your ability to find fulfilling and lucrative employment.



A recent analysis, commissioned by Vaziri Law Group Personal Injury Attorneys, assessed all 50 states to determine which had the worst working conditions. The analysis looked at factors including disposable income, average commute time, average hours worked per week, workplace safety rank, and overall happiness.

