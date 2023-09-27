Make business better.™️
Worthington: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By
AP News
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR) on Wednesday reported earnings of $96.1 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $1.93 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to extinguish debt, were $2.06 per share.

The metal manufacturer posted revenue of $1.19 billion in the period.

