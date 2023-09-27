Worthington: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR) on Wednesday reported earnings of $96.1 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $1.93 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to extinguish debt, were $2.06 per share.

The metal manufacturer posted revenue of $1.19 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WOR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WOR