Amazon takes creative control of the James Bond movie franchise
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

xAI's Grok 3, Mira Murati's startup, and Together AI's raise: This week's AI launches

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
A.I.

xAI's Grok 3, Mira Murati's startup, and Together AI's raise: This week's AI launches

Plus, U.K.-based legal AI company Luminance announced a $75 million Series C funding round

By
Britney Nguyen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
user interface of the latest Grok 3, the AI chatbot developed by xAI and integrated into the X platform
Photo illustration of Grok 3.
Illustration: Matteo Della Torre/NurPhoto (Getty Images)

Each week, Quartz rounds up product launches, updates, and funding news from artificial intelligence-focused startups and companies.

Advertisement

Here’s what’s going on this week in the ever-evolving AI industry.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

xAI’s “most advanced model yet,” Grok 3

xAI’s “most advanced model yet,” Grok 3

xAI and Grok logos displayed on a smartphone screen, a photo of Elon Musk is behind it
Photo illustration of Grok and Elon Musk.
Photo: Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto (Getty Images)

Elon Musk’s AI startup, xAI, introduced its “most advanced model yet,” Grok 3, this week.

Advertisement

Grok 3, which was trained on xAI’s Colossus supercluster, combines reasoning capabilities “with extensive retraining knowledge,” the company said in a blog post. The AI model “displays significant improvements in reasoning, mathematics, coding, world knowledge, and instruction-following tasks,” xAI said, adding that it refined Grok 3’s reasoning skills with large-scale reinforcement training.

xAI also unveiled Grok 3 mini, and said both AI models are still training.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Mira Murati’s startup, Thinking Machines Lab

Mira Murati’s startup, Thinking Machines Lab

mira murati sitting in a chair and speaking with her hands up, a bright red, orange, and pink background is behind her
Mira Murati speaking during “New Beginnings: A Conversation with Mira Murati” at WIRED’s The Big Interview 2024 on December 3, 2024 in San Francisco, California.
Photo: Kimberly White (Getty Images)

Former OpenAI chief technology officer Mira Murati launched an AI startup this week called Thinking Machines Lab. The AI research and product company, which Murati helped found after leaving OpenAI in September, wants to “make AI systems more widely understood, customizable and generally capable,” it said in a blog post.

Advertisement

The current team includes other OpenAI alumni, including former vice president of research Barret Zoph and former vice president of safety research Lilian Weng.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Together AI’s $305 million Series B for open-source AI

Together AI’s $305 million Series B for open-source AI

photo illustration, the logo of Together.ai is displayed on mobile phone screen
Photo illustration of Together AI.
Illustration: Ismail Kaplan/Anadolu (Getty Images)

Together AI, an AI Acceleration Cloud for building AI applications with open-source AI models, announced a $305 million Series B funding round this week. The funding round was led by General Catalyst, co-led by Prosperity7, and values Together AI at $3.3 billion.

Advertisement

The company is planning to expand its AI Acceleration Cloud by deploying Nvidia’s (NVDA) Blackwell chips.

“This investment will accelerate our leadership as the preferred AI Cloud for building modern AI applications with open source models,” the company said in a blog post, adding that it has worked with companies such as Salesforce (CRM) and The Washington Post to build AI applications.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Luminance’s $75 million Series C for legal AI

Luminance’s $75 million Series C for legal AI

a blonde woman sitting and smiling at the camera wearing a white shirt, her left fist is under her chin
Luminance CEO Eleanor Lightbody.
Photo: Luminance

U.K.-based legal AI company Luminance announced a $75 million Series C funding round this week. The oversubscribed round was led by Point72 Private Investments and is the largest funding round for a pure-play legal AI company across the U.K. and Europe. The company develops AI that can automate and augment legal contracts for businesses.

Advertisement

“This funding is all about innovation, expansion and scaling,” Luminance CEO Eleanor Lightbody said in a statement. “It supercharges our US growth, where 40% of our revenue is already generated, and will fuel key hires and new offices across the US, APAC and Europe. It also accelerates innovation at our Cambridge R&D hub as we expand Luminance’s AI platform to legal adjacent use cases in procurement and compliance.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Lambda’s $480 million Series D for GPU cloud

Lambda’s $480 million Series D for GPU cloud

close-up of Nvidia HGX H100 artificial intelligence supercomputing graphics processing unit (GPU)
Nvidia HGX H100 GPU in Taipei, Taiwan on June 2, 2023.
Photo: I-Hwa Cheng/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Lambda, a GPU cloud company, announced a $480 million Series D funding round this week. The funding round was co-led by Andra Capital and SGW and brings the company’s total equity capital to $863 million.

Advertisement

The funding will be used to expand Lambda’s Cloud Platform, the company said in a blog post, adding that it is currently scaling AI infrastructure and software for developers to train, fine-tune, and deploy AI models faster. The company will also be developing its Lambda Chat, which hosts open-source models such as DeepSeek’s R1.

Advertisement