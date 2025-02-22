xAI's Grok 3, Mira Murati's startup, and Together AI's raise: This week's AI launches

Elon Musk’s AI startup, xAI, introduced its “most advanced model yet,” Grok 3, this week.

Grok 3, which was trained on xAI’s Colossus supercluster, combines reasoning capabilities “with extensive retraining knowledge,” the company said in a blog post. The AI model “displays significant improvements in reasoning, mathematics, coding, world knowledge, and instruction-following tasks,” xAI said, adding that it refined Grok 3’s reasoning skills with large-scale reinforcement training.

xAI also unveiled Grok 3 mini, and said both AI models are still training.