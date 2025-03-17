Earnings Snapshots

Yijia Group Corp (YJGJ) reports earnings

The report was filed on March 17, 2025

Yijia Group Corp (YJGJ0.00%). has submitted its 10-Q filing for the quarterly period ended January 31, 2025.

The filing includes financial statements for the quarter, showing an increase in revenue to $308,318 from $26,100 in the same quarter the previous year. The increase is attributed to the commencement of the healthcare products segment.

Cost of revenue for the quarter was $119,006, representing 39% of revenue. No cost of revenue was recorded in the same quarter of the previous year.

The company reported a gross profit of $189,312 for the quarter, compared to $26,100 in the previous year.

Operating expenses for the quarter increased to $80,438 from $20,152, primarily due to higher personnel and benefit costs.

Net income for the quarter was $72,978, up from $5,948 in the previous year.

Cash used in operating activities was $286,363, while cash provided by financing activities was $98,500.

Yijia had total current assets of $1,321,141 as of January 31, 2025, with cash holdings of $405,173.

The filing also details the company's two business segments: Consulting Service Segment and Healthcare Segment.

Yijia does not anticipate cash dividend payments to common stockholders in the near future.

The company identified material weaknesses in its internal controls over financial reporting, including the lack of a functioning audit committee.

Yijia continues to focus on expanding its healthcare products and consulting services to domestic and international customers.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Yijia Group Corp quarterly 10-Q report dated March 17, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.