Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) reports earnings

Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA-7.67% ) has submitted its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 filing.

The filing reports net sales of $4,981 million, an increase from $4,584 million in the previous year. The growth was primarily driven by the Enterprise Visibility & Mobility (EVM) segment, which saw a 13.7% increase in net sales to $3,334 million.

The Asset Intelligence & Tracking (AIT) segment experienced a slight decline in net sales to $1,647 million, down from $1,651 million in the prior year. The decrease was attributed to lower sales of printing products and supplies.

Operating income for the year was $742 million, up from $481 million in the previous year. This increase was due to higher gross profit and lower operating expenses.

Net income for the fiscal year was $528 million, or $10.18 per diluted share, compared to $296 million, or $5.72 per diluted share, in the prior year.

The company reported cash provided by operating activities of $1,013 million, a significant improvement from cash used in operating activities of $4 million in the previous year.

Zebra Technologies completed a private offering of $500 million senior unsecured notes with a 6.5% fixed interest rate during the second quarter of 2024.

The report also details the company's acquisition of Photoneo, a developer of 3D machine vision solutions, for approximately €60 million, expected to close in the first quarter of 2025.

Zebra Technologies operates in 114 facilities worldwide with approximately 9,900 employees, providing products and services in the automatic identification and data capture industry.

The company continues to focus on its Enterprise Asset Intelligence vision, leveraging technology trends such as IoT, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence to enhance its offerings.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Zebra Technologies Corporation annual 10-K report dated February 13, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.