6 zoos you should visit this summer

Sure, zoos like the San Diego Zoo, the Bronx Zoo, and the Smithsonian’s National Zoo get all the hype. But there are plenty of impressive lesser-known options that boast zoological gems — and you’d be selling yourself short if you overlooked them for your summer travels.
Here are six U.S. zoos that you should check out this summer.
Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium — Omaha
Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium is consistently ranked among the world’s best zoos, with over 160 acres of immersive habitats. The zoo is accredited by both the Association of Zoos & Aquariums and the World Association of Zoos & Aquariums. Among its most popular attractions include the Desert Dome, one of the world’s largest indoor deserts, housed under a 70‑foot glazed geodesic dome showcasing cacti, succulents, and desert wildlife from multiple continents.
The zoo also features Kingdoms of the Night, the world’s largest nocturnal animal exhibit and indoor swamp, featuring stalactite‑studded caves, a “bottomless” cave pool, and species like fossa, naked mole‑rats, and thousands of bats.
Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden
Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden in Cincinnati, Ohio, is the second oldest zoo in the United States (opened 1875) and spans 75 acres of immersive habitats alongside 3,000 plant species in its botanical collection. Accredited by both AZA and WAZA, it’s home to over 1,800 animals representing 500-plus species and draws more than 1.2 million visitors each year.
The zoo is home to the world-famous Fiona the hippo, who captured the hearts and imagination of Cincinnatians and people across the world when she was born prematurely in 2017. Fiona has gone on to thrive, spawning children’s books and plenty of t-shirts.
Children can feed giraffes in the zoo’s giraffe exhibit and get into the Christmas spirit during the zoo’s annual Festival of Lights.
The Wilds — Cumberland, Ohio
The Wilds is a 9,154‑acre non‑profit safari park and conservation center set on reclaimed coal‑mined land in southeastern Ohio’s Muskingum County. Established in 1994 and operated in partnership with the Columbus Zoo & Aquarium, it’s the largest wildlife conservation center in North America, dedicated to conservation science, education, and visitor experiences. Visitors can explore broad, open‑range pastures aboard custom open‑air safari vehicles and come face‑to‑face with Masai giraffes, southern white rhinos, Grevy’s zebras, American bison, scimitar‑horned oryx, Bactrian camels, and more than 300 animals representing fewer than 25 species.
A separate 27‑acre Carnivore Conservation Center lets you stretch your legs amid cheetahs and African painted dogs behind safe enclosures. Beyond wildlife viewing, The Wilds is an Audubon Important Bird Area with butterfly habitats, covered birding lookouts, miles of hiking and mountain‑bike trails, and 150 lakes for catch‑and‑release fishing.
Northwest Trek — Eatonville, Washington
Northwest Trek Wildlife Park is a 723-acre wildlife sanctuary located in Eatonville, Washington, near the base of Mount Rainier. Established in 1975, the park is committed to the conservation of native Pacific Northwest species and offers immersive experiences that blend education, conservation, and outdoor exploration.
The park features animal free-roaming areas, including a 435-acre expanse where visitors can observe animals such as American bison, Roosevelt elk, moose, caribou, and mountain goats in their natural habitats. This area can be explored via a guided tram tour, the self-driven Wild Drive, or the off-road Keeper Adventure Tour in a Jeep.
Fort Wayne Zoo — Fort Wayne, Indiana
The Fort Wayne Zoo proves that great zoos don’t have to be huge zoos. Formerly known as the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo, today’s it’s a highly regarded 40-acre zoological park located in Indiana. The AZA-accredited zoo features 1,000 animals representing more than 200 species. It’s celebrated for its immersive exhibits, interactive experiences, and commitment to conservation and education.
Zoo Atlanta
Established in 1889, Zoo Atlanta has transformed over the years and now spans 40 acres, housing over 1,000 animals representing more than 220 species. Among the highlights are the Ford African Rain Forest, home to a renowned gorilla population. This area also houses orangutans and other primates. The Living Treehouse, an extension of this habitat, offers a free-flying aviary with African birds and lemurs.