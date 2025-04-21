In This Story META -1.69%

A tuition-free private elementary school co-founded by Mark Zuckerberg’s wife Priscilla Chan, which serves two disadvantaged communities in the San Francisco bay area, announced that it will close down after 10 years of operation.

The Progressive School, with locations in East Bay and East Palo Alto, did not give a reason for closing after the 2025-2026 academic year. It did say in an announcement posted to its website on April 17 that the The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI), Zuckerberg and Chan’s philanthropic venture, will make a $50 million investment over five years in the communities the school serves.

“This was a very difficult decision, and we are committed to ensuring a thoughtful and supportive transition for students and families over the next year,” according to the announcement.

Chan teamed up with educator Meredith Liu to found the The Primary School in 2016, with a focus on integrating education, health care, and family support for students in grades kindergarten through grade 6. It serves more than 300 families, primarily Latino and Black. Liu died in 2023.

The school’s website highlights it’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, at a time when Zuckerberg is ending DEI programs at Meta.

CZI plans to invest in 529 education savings plans for all Progressive School students and support families as they transition to new schools, according to the school.