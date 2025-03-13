Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) reports earnings

In This Story ZUMZ -3.68%

Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ-3.68% ) has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended February 1, 2025.

The filing reports net sales of $889.2 million, an increase of 1.6% compared to the previous fiscal year. This growth was driven primarily by an increase in comparable sales, particularly in the men's apparel category.

Gross profit for the fiscal year was $303.0 million, representing 34.1% of net sales, an increase from 32.1% in the prior year. This improvement was attributed to a higher product margin and efficiencies in shipping and distribution costs.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses decreased to $301.1 million from $345.7 million in the previous year. This decrease was largely due to a goodwill impairment charge recorded in fiscal 2023.

Operating profit for the year was $1.9 million, compared to an operating loss of $64.8 million in fiscal 2023. The improvement is attributed to higher sales and lower expenses.

Net loss for the fiscal year was $1.7 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $62.6 million, or $3.25 per diluted share, in the prior year.

Cash provided by operating activities was $20.7 million, while cash used in investing activities was $32.6 million, primarily for capital expenditures and marketable securities.

Zumiez ended the fiscal year with $147.6 million in cash and marketable securities, with no debt. The company plans to open approximately 9 new stores in fiscal 2025.

The report also details the company's competitive strengths, including its lifestyle retailing concept, differentiated merchandising strategy, and focus on customer experience.

Zumiez acknowledges various risks, including economic and political uncertainty, competition, and reliance on foreign manufacturers, which could impact future operations and financial results.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Zumiez Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 13, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.