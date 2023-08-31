1-800-Flowers.com: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

JERICHO, N.Y. (AP) — JERICHO, N.Y. (AP) — 1-800-Flowers.com Inc. (FLWS) on Thursday reported a loss of $22.5 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Jericho, New York-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents. Losses, adjusted for pretax expenses, were 28 cents per share.

The flower and gift retailer posted revenue of $398.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $44.7 million, or 69 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.02 billion.

