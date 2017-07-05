“Why did the fish die?”: The questions and Facebook posts that led Vietnam to imprison a mom blogger

Offline protests Apart from blogging, she also waged her battles in offline protests. She actively participated and advocated for activities to promote a freer political atmosphere and cleaner environment. In one 2016 rallying effort (link in Vietnamese), she painted a fish symbol on her son’s face and took her children with her to protest, and called on others to also join in. When some commenters criticized her for involving her children, she responded (link in Vietnamese) with a long post, excerpted below:

“There are thousands of people in Saigon and Hanoi showing up in public to protest for a clean environment. While at home, I looked through the Facebook statuses of some friends and strangers; and there are comments that targeted parents who bring their children to the protest as an act of cruelty. Some people even said that the children have no awareness of environmental protection, why let their photo be taken with those messages and slogans to protect the ocean and the nature…

Hence, I would like to have a few words, not to argue whether it is right or wrong; but to let you have a perspective of how to respect other people’s opinion which is different from that of yours.

My generation has grown up in a scenario of lacking general awareness and knowledge as our predecessors, my father and my grandfathers, chose silence for the sake of their own safety. Now is my time, and it has to be different.

When our family was watching TV a few days ago, my daughter said that she had a discussion with her classmates about the large number of dead fish found on the coast recently; and she asked me: What is the reason the fish die?! Is there something under the ocean!?

I could not answer my daughter’s question as I, myself, do not really know the reasons why the fish die.Then, I and my daughter talked about the water pollution, street littering, and discussed what will happen to our body if we eat the food that is poisoned with toxic pollutants. Afterwards, my daughter agreed that we need to raise people’s awareness about protecting the ocean environment. She even herself designed, drew and painted her own slogan messages.

My standpoint is extremely clear about the protection of the environment. Our children are the important factors that need to be protected and they deserve to live and grow up in a clean and fresh environment like any other countries in the world. Hence, in order to change the current situation, my children need to have their own viewpoint in this society as well.

Some people said that bringing the children for walking hours under the sun is extremely cruel, and that act showed that you do not even love your own children, what else could you care about?

However, I have a different perspective that my children cannot contract diseases or die because he or she walks under the heat of the sun for just one day, but if my kid grows up and is completely ignorant about this society, then his soul is really rotting and dying slowly.”