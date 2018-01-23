“Dunkirk” and “The Shape of Water” lead the impressive 2018 Oscar field

It’s officially Oscar season. Girls Trip actress Tiffany Haddish and War for the Planet of the Apes actor Andy Serkis announced the Oscar nominees live today (Jan. 23) from the film academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California—and there were a few major surprises.

The Shape of Water led all films with 13 total nominations. It also received the rare honor of nominations in every single technical category:

SHAPE OF WATER — with its cinematography, costume design, film editing, production design, sound editing and sound mixing noms — becomes only the 6th film ever nominated in all of the technical categories, joining TITANIC, MASTER AND COMMANDER, HUGO, MAD MAX: FURY ROAD & REVENANT — Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) January 23, 2018

Dunkirk and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri also performed well, garnering eight and seven nominations, respectively.

The biggest surprise was Phantom Thread, which was nominated for best picture and best director (Paul Thomas Anderson) despite most awards pundits predicting it’d get left behind.

It was also a relatively good day for Netflix, as its World War II period drama Mudbound nabbed the streaming service its first-ever Oscar nominations outside the documentary categories. It was nominated for best cinematography—Rachel Morrison became the first woman in Oscar history to be nominated for the award—in addition to best supporting actress (Mary J. Blige), best adapted screenplay, and best original song.

Some other interesting trivia tidbits that emerged from nominations day: 80-year-old Christopher Plummer became the oldest person to receive an acting nomination, and Logan became the first superhero comic book movie in history to receive a screenplay nod.

Below are all the major categories. For the full list of nominations, go to Oscars.com.

Best picture nominees

Call Me By Your Name

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Lady Bird

Get Out

Phantom Thread

The Post

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Darkest Hour

Best director nominees

Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Best actress nominees

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Meryl Streep, The Post

Best actor nominees

Daniel Day-Lewis, The Phantom Thread

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Best supporting actress nominees

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Best supporting actor nominees

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri