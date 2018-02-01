CA$HING IN

It took Amazon 14 years to make as much in net profit as it did last quarter

Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of Amazon.com, arrives for the third day of the Allen and Co. media conference in Sun Valley, Idaho July 11, 2014. Media and technology CEOs and investors get together every year at the Allen & Co conference in Sun Valley for a week of mingling and deal-making at the upscale Idaho mountain resort. REUTERS/Rick Wilking (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS MEDIA SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY) - RTR3Y7OD
Life is good. (Reuters/Rick Wilking)
Amazon, so long light on profits, reported a whopping $1.86 billion in net income in the fourth quarter of 2017.

For a sense of scale, it took Amazon more than 14 years—58 quarters after its May 1997 initial public offering—to make, cumulatively, as much profit as it produced in the latest quarter alone.

Keep in mind that Amazon consistently lost money for its first several years as a public company. It first reported a quarterly profit in the fourth-quarter of 2001 and, at $5 million, it barely counted. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has long maintained that investing in future growth is more important than hitting quarterly earnings targets, much to Wall Street’s chagrin.

But what about that fat tax benefit? In the most recent quarter, Amazon’s results were bolstered by the US tax cut, which added about $790 million to its profit in accounting terms. If you strip that out, it would have taken 13 years instead of 14.

