The already-legendary Trump baby balloon has taken flight over London

President Donald Trump presumably never wants to be seen wearing a diaper, and least of all while floating over Britain’s Houses of Parliament. But—right at this very moment—the now-fabled Trump baby balloon is soaring high, close to the historic Palace of Westminster in London.

A group of anti-Trump campaigners raised around £18,000 ($24,000) to create an orange-hued, mobile phone-clutching 19.6 feet-tall inflatable baby Trump. And London mayor Sadiq Khan—known for sparring with Trump about immigration—gave his permission for it to be cast up to 98 ft into the sky.

Campaigners raised around £18,000 ($24,000) to create the Trump baby balloon. (Reuters/Peter Nicholls)

Later today, around 60,000 people are expected to descend on the streets of central London for an hours-long march and rally that’s set to culminate at Trafalgar Square.

The Trump baby is inflated on Parliament Square in London. (Reuters/Peter Nicholls)

Any potential sympathy for the US president has likely already vaporized: Last night, less than 24 hours into his visit, he upended all kinds of norms by threatening to kill off a US trade deal with Britain. He’s now on his way to UK prime minister Theresa May’s country home for what is likely to be an awkward encounter.

He’ll then meet the Queen later, before heading to Scotland, where police declined a request for the balloon to be allowed to fly over Trump’s Turnberry golf course, for the weekend.

The Trump baby floats behind a statue of British prime minister Winston Churchill. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)