FULL OF HOT AIR

The already-legendary Trump baby balloon has taken flight over London

Written by
Obsession
"America First"
Demonstrators fly a blimp portraying U.S. President Donald Trump, in Parliament Square, during the visit by Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in London, Britain July 13, 2018.
Taking flight. (Reuters/Peter Nicholls)
Written by
Obsession
"America First"

President Donald Trump presumably never wants to be seen wearing a diaper, and least of all while floating over Britain’s Houses of Parliament. But—right at this very moment—the now-fabled Trump baby balloon is soaring high, close to the historic Palace of Westminster in London.

A group of anti-Trump campaigners raised around £18,000 ($24,000) to create an orange-hued, mobile phone-clutching 19.6 feet-tall inflatable baby Trump. And London mayor Sadiq Khan—known for sparring with Trump about immigration—gave his permission for it to be cast up to 98 ft into the sky.

Demonstrators prepare to inflate a blimp portraying U.S. President Donald Trump, in Parliament Square, during the visit by Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in London, Britain July 13, 2018.
Campaigners raised around £18,000 ($24,000) to create the Trump baby balloon. (Reuters/Peter Nicholls)

Later today, around 60,000 people are expected to descend on the streets of central London for an hours-long march and rally that’s set to culminate at Trafalgar Square.

Demonstrators inflate a blimp portraying U.S. President Donald Trump, in Parliament Square, during the visit by Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in London, Britain July 13, 2018.
The Trump baby is inflated on Parliament Square in London. (Reuters/Peter Nicholls)

Any potential sympathy for the US president has likely already vaporized: Last night, less than 24 hours into his visit, he upended all kinds of norms by threatening to kill off a US trade deal with Britain. He’s now on his way to UK prime minister Theresa May’s country home for what is likely to be an awkward encounter.

Demonstrators stand in front of a blimp portraying U.S. President Donald Trump, in Parliament Square, during the visit by Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in London, Britain July 13, 2018.
Proud parents. (Reuters/Peter Nicholls)

He’ll then meet the Queen later, before heading to Scotland, where police declined a request for the balloon to be allowed to fly over Trump’s Turnberry golf course, for the weekend.

A six-meter high cartoon baby blimp of U.S. President Donald Trump hovers next to the statue of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, as it is flown as a protest against his visit, in Parliament Square in London, England, Friday, July 13, 2018.
The Trump baby floats behind a statue of British prime minister Winston Churchill. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Demonstrators float a blimp portraying U.S. President Donald Trump, next to a Union Flag above Parliament Square, during the visit by Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in London, Britain July 13, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls - RC15ACF5F600
Tens of thousands of Britons are expected to protest Trump’s visit later today. (Reuters/Peter Nicholls)
home our picks popular latest obsessions search