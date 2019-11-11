The best way to tame Big Tech isn’t necessarily to break it up

There are many reasons to worry about the size and power of big technology firms. The biggest firms like Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google dominate their markets, collect our data, and in many cases sell it to advertisers. They lobby politicians for favorable treatment and muscle out their competition or buy them out. As a result, they get even bigger.

Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren and other prominent figures think this a problem, and want to break up the big tech firms. This could involve unwinding mergers or spinning off various subsidiaries. But breaking up Big Tech is not the right solution to the problem, and may make things worse. There are better ways to tame the tech giants.

Is Big Tech a monopoly?