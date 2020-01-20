How the gaming industry is changing across the world

On a recent Wednesday in Manhattan, game designers, lobbyists, aficionados, educators, and technologists gathered at the gleaming, glassy, modern offices of the World Economic Forum. They weren’t there to talk impeachment, Brexit, or the S&P 500.

They were there for games.

In addition to the several panels featuring experts in and adjacent to the world of gaming, multiple suits shuffled into a conference room to put on virtual-reality headsets, wield controllers, and play. They swung their limbs around as they navigated virtual forests and spoke of everything from how the Muppets are incorporating game design to how the AARP is helping senior citizens use VR to do physical therapy at home.