The clock is ticking for the government bailouts to begin

Calls are getting louder for governments to support people and businesses until the new coronavirus is contained. The only questions are how much money to shovel into the economy, how to go about doing it, and whether it will be enough.

Already, officials from Paris to Washington DC are pulling out the playbook used in Asia for slowing the spread of Covid-19: they’re restricting travel and cracking down on public gatherings. While those measures have the potential to reduce deaths and infections, they will also damage business prospects for many companies and cause a synchronized worldwide disruption.

In the US alone, $750 billion or so of fiscal stimulus would be a good start for “round one,” Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff told Quartz. Hotels, airlines, restaurants, and small businesses are going to need aid to get through the turmoil, according to the former IMF chief. He suggested targeting the money at low-income earners who would use it quickly, and said spending in the US and Europe needs to be in the order of $1 trillion each.

“The policy response needs to be MASSIVE,” Rogoff wrote in an email. “Fiscal policy response in the health sector needs to treat this like a WAR, and nothing less, converting facilities to temporary hospitals, factories to making respirators and face masks.”

Governments and other institutions around the world are looking to buy their countries time until the crisis is curtailed:

US

President Donald Trump is reportedly seeking $850 billion of stimulus, while Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer plans to announce a $750 billion aid package; the $8 billion of emergency funding already approved is seen as far too small.

Cash handouts are getting support in Congress, with Republican Senator Mitt Romney proposing a $1,000 check for every adult American.

The Treasury is deferring tax payments without interest or penalties for some individuals and businesses.

Airline industry trade group Airlines for America is pushing for more than $50 billion for US carriers in the form of grants and loans.

Small Business Administration grants are under consideration, as is help for restaurants and retailers hit by the coronavirus slowdown.

The Federal Reserve slashed interest rates to near zero, and is buying $500 billion of Treasuries and at least $200 billion of agency mortgage-backed securities to keep those markets functioning. The central bank is encouraging lenders to eat into their capital holdings to help their customers.

The Fed restarted a financial crisis-era lending facility on March 17 for commercial paper. The program for short-term financing is set to last for one year.

China

In China, where the Covid-19 outbreak originated, a less visible bailout could be very large—banks reportedly have approval from the government to roll over loans, relax guidelines on overdue debt, avoid reporting delinquencies, and for borrowers to skip making payments.

The People’s Bank of China cut bank reserve requirements at banks to free up $79 billion for lending to crisis-hit companies and says it will reduce interest rates for borrowers.

Japan

The government has announced a spending package of about $4 billion that is focused on small and mid-size companies. A government-affiliated lender will offer funds charging (effectively) no interest to small firms whose revenues have dropped because of the virus.

The Bank of Japan will buy more than $100 billion worth of exchange-traded funds, twice its earlier pledge, while setting aside money to keep corporate funding markets operating.

Germany

The government in Berlin is pledging a package of at least €550 billion ($608 billion) and offering unlimited credit to keep businesses afloat.

“We promised that we will not fail because of a lack of money and political will,” said German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier. “We will reload our weapons if necessary.”

UK

The British government said on March 17 that it’s assembling a bailout fund of £330 billion ($400 billion)—roughly 15% of gross domestic product—to offer state-backed loans support UK businesses. Small operators in retail, hospitality, and leisure will be eligible for cash grants of up to £25,000.

The March 17 package also includes a three-month mortgage holidays for homeowners in the financial difficulty because of the pandemic.

Officials in London pledged £30 billion of emergency spending on March 11. That includes a £5 billion emergency response fund for the National Health Service, statutory sick pay for people who have been told to self-isolate, and sick-pay refunds for companies with fewer than 250 employees.

The Bank of England cut its target rate by 0.5 percentage point to 0.25% on March 11, rolled out a cheap credit program, and gave banks more scope to lend.

France

Officials will spend €45 billion to help small businesses and employees.

President Emmanuel Macron said there will be unlimited aid for businesses.

Italy

The government approved €25 billion ($49 billion) of support for companies and workers, including extra money for the health system, increasing unemployment benefits, freezing tax and loan payments, and suspending mortgage payments.

The effort will also make use of €340 billion of financing, and more efforts are expected to follow.

India

The government is reportedly pushing its banks to approve as much as 600 billion rupees ($8.1 billion) of loans by the end of March.

The Reserve Bank of India announced long-term repo operations (LTRO) to reduce interest rates and boost lending.

Canada

The government is planning C$10 billion ($7.2 billion) in credit for businesses.

The Bank of Canada cut its overnight interest rate by 50 basis points to 0.75% on March 13.

International Monetary Fund

The international organization, which has 189 member countries, says it’s prepared to mobilize $1 trillion in lending.

As much as $10 billion is available for low-income countries using facilities that have zero interest rates.

EU

Authorities are considering repurposing their bailout fund, originally designed to combat the euro zone’s sovereign debt crisis, to cushion the impact of a recession. The so-called European Stability Mechanism has more than €400 billion of unused capacity.

The European Commission is assessing a €37 billion Coronavirus Response Investment Initiative to be used for healthcare, supporting workers, and small- and medium-size businesses.

European Central Bank

The central bank for the euro system kept its main interest rate steady at -0.5% on March 12 while boosting asset purchases by €120 billion.

Policy makers said they will offer cheap loans to the region’s banks, while ECB president Christine Lagarde said governments need to spend money to contain the economic fallout.

This report will be updated as stimulus measures are announced.