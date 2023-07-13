7 numbers to know ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

20: Jersey number of the highest-ranking female player in FIFA



Sam Kerr, the Australian striker and captain of the Matildas (a reference to the Aussie folk song “Waltzing Matilda”), is currently ranked as number one in FIFA’s ratings, and for good reason. Kerr began playing on the national team at just age 15 and immediately drew attention for her skill and speed on the field. Now 29 years old, the well-decorated player has previously played in three other World Cups, and has scored a whopping 60 goals in international tournaments, making her the all-time leading Australian scorer for both men and women’s soccer.



Other players to watch include US striker Alex Morgan, who has already led the squad to victory on three separate occasions on the national stage, twice winning the World Cup and once an Olympic gold. Brazilian team members Marta and Debinha, both central attacking midfielders, Jamaica’s Khadija “Bunny” Shaw, Norway’s Ada Hegerberg, and Spain’s Alexia Putellas, are also powerhouse players to watch on the field.