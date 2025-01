The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced Wednesday the nominations for the 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards, which airs Sept. 15 on ABC. Streaming giants and cable channels like Netflix, HBO, and FX earned the most nods for their series. While others such as Paramount+, PBS, and STARZ struggled to keep up.



Here are the TV networks and streamers that received the most and least nominations, according to the Wrap.