US sanctions ignore the largest Russian banks

The US has decided to leave the largest Russian banks out of its first tranche of its economic sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

President Joe Biden said on Feb. 22 his administration is sanctioning Vnesheconombank (VEB Bank), a development bank, and Promsvyazbank, which services 70% of the Russian military’s defense contracts. The sanctions mean the state-owned banks can’t do business in the US or interact with its financial system, and no American individual or entity is allowed to do business with either bank.

Only Promsvyazbank is on the Russian Central Bank’s list of systemically important credit institutions and both banks are a fraction of the size of Russia’s largest banks. VEB ranks as Russia’s 5th largest bank with $53 billion in assets, according to the US Treasury department, while Promsvyazbank ranks 8th. The top Russian bank, Sberbank, has around $474 billion in assets, and the second, VTB, $258 billion.

The UK and European Union have also opted to target smaller banks that haven’t been very active in international debt markets. This led some Kremlin critics like William Browder, CEO of Hermitage Capital, to call the sanctions “tepid” for not targeting Russia’s largest banks.

Tougher sanctions may be ahead

Some sanctions lawyers see this first tranche as a warning shot, indicating that the US wants to hurt financial institutions that are supporting the Russian military and Russian oligarchs. These sanctions are unlikely to be felt by Russian citizens.

“This was about signaling and giving headroom for escalation,” said Brian O’Toole, a sanctions expert who used to advise the Treasury Department. “It will be interesting to see if they have to bail out VEB, which could be expensive.”

The US could impose a lot more economic pain if it targeted the biggest banks. That would increase the likelihood of a bank run, causing ripple effects throughout Russia’s economy and bankrupting many of its businesses, O’Toole said. For now, Russia has nearly $500 billion in foreign currency reserves it’s been accumulating in anticipation of the sanctions. While those could be used to bail out big banks, they would deplete quickly, increasing the likelihood of a bank run.