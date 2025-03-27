3D Systems Corporation (DDD) reports earnings

In This Story DDD -1.41%

3D Systems Corporation (DDD-1.41% ) has filed its annual report on Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail CC Share Subtitles Off

English Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail

The report details a decrease in total revenue to $440.1 million from $488.1 million in the previous year. Products revenue decreased by 15.1% to $279.2 million, while services revenue increased by 1.0% to $160.9 million.

Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail

The company reported a gross profit of $164.2 million, down from $196.4 million in the previous year, with a gross profit margin of 37.3% compared to 40.2% in 2023.

Advertisement

Operating expenses totaled $441.6 million, including $210.1 million in selling, general, and administrative expenses, $86.5 million in research and development costs, and $145.0 million in asset impairment charges.

Advertisement

The company recorded a net loss of $255.6 million, compared to a net loss of $362.7 million in 2023. This includes a $101.4 million goodwill impairment charge related to the Healthcare Solutions reporting unit.

Advertisement

3D Systems reported non-operating income of $27.4 million, including a foreign exchange gain of $2.5 million and interest income of $7.3 million.

The company ended the year with $171.3 million in cash and cash equivalents, a decrease from $331.5 million at the end of 2023.

Advertisement

3D Systems' Healthcare Solutions segment revenue decreased by 11.0% to $189.7 million, while the Industrial Solutions segment revenue decreased by 8.9% to $250.4 million.

The company continues to focus on its restructuring plans and strategic initiatives to improve operational efficiencies and drive long-term value creation.

Advertisement

3D Systems is engaged in ongoing efforts to expand its product offerings and enhance its market position in the 3D printing and digital manufacturing industry.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the 3D Systems Corporation annual 10-K report dated March 27, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.