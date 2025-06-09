Business News

No, Costco cards don't count as airport REAL IDs, the TSA says

"Can’t fly on hotdogs and hope," the TSA quipped on social media

By
Ben Kesslen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled No, Costco cards don&#39;t count as airport REAL IDs, the TSA says
Photo: Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register (Getty Images)
In This Story
COST

If you’re set to fly and don’t have a REAL ID, the TSA wants you to know that, unfortunately, you can’t use your Costco (COST) membership card as an alternative.

Suggested Reading

Almost 2 million eggs are recalled as a salmonella outbreak leave dozens sick
Cathie Wood on what Trump and Elon Musk's feud reveals
Car companies are in 'full panic' as China blocks rare-earth magnets
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Almost 2 million eggs are recalled as a salmonella outbreak leave dozens sick
Cathie Wood on what Trump and Elon Musk's feud reveals
Car companies are in 'full panic' as China blocks rare-earth magnets
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

“We love hotdogs & rotisserie chicken as much as the next person, but plz stop telling people their Costco card counts as a REAL ID because it absolutely does not,” the Transportation Security Administration joked on social media last week.

Advertisement

Related Content

Costco's $1.50 hot dog is still a winner
Costco is limiting gold bar purchases as demand surges

Related Content

Costco's $1.50 hot dog is still a winner
Costco is limiting gold bar purchases as demand surges

The TSA went on to explain, “Look for the ⭐️ on your license, that means it’s REAL ID ready. The ⭐️ on your membership card? It won’t work, no matter how elite your snack haul is.”

Advertisement

“You can bring the deals, but please bring a REAL ID too,” the TSA said.

The cheeky advisory came just a month after the TSA started mandating that fliers traveling domestically have a REAL ID to get through airport security.

Advertisement

The TSA does accept a bevy of alternatives for U.S residents, including a passport or passport card, state-issued enhanced drivers licenses, permanent resident cards, and a few others.

In April, before the REAL ID requirement went into effect following years of delays, the Department of Homeland Security said about two in 10 people passing through security didn’t have the proper documents that would soon be needed. That left tens of millions of Americans scrambling.

Advertisement

“Can’t fly on hotdogs and hope,” the TSA quipped. 