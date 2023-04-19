4 ways to make connections at a conference, according to Esther Perel

A majority of hands rose when Perel asked the group who was feeling nervous or had anxiety about the week-long event. Just like that, the anxious among us had a shared connection with more than 150 other conference-goers in the room of 300.



Easing everyone into things, Perel asked us to consider what we had left behind to be there. Me? I left my twin 12-year-olds home in Wisconsin while I traveled to Vancouver. (I also left my dog—who I’m missing even more than my eye-rolling tweens on day one.) And then there’s work: the deadlines that didn’t move just because I’m at a conference and the inbox that will creep into the triple digits if I don’t stay on top of it.

Just as my throat started to tense thinking about all of it, Perel instructed us to look around, find someone else with their hand up, and deliver a high-five. Most didn’t have to look far. And with every slap we heard, the tension started to dissipate. Then she asked us to consider who we were relying on in order to be here. (In my case, my parents stepped in to play chauffeurs and caretakers-in-charge.) This was as much an exercise in gratitude as a potential connection point with fellow attendees.

Next time you’re milling around the coffee break or awkward networking cocktails at a conference, don’t be afraid to ask people: What did you have to leave behind to be here? How are you managing things at work or at home while you’re gone? Then, prepare to relate.