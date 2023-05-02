4 ways to manage your company’s “emotional culture”

Some may argue that it’s invasive to take an active interest in the emotional wellness of your staff. Still, the American Psychological Association (APA) found that 81% of workers in their 2022 Work and Well-be ing Survey are now looking for workplaces that support mental health and emotional stability.



Unfortunately, it’s not always easy to gauge how employees are feeling, so you can’t easily address the problems that would make them happier. Think of it like a family relationship: On paper, a parent might be doing all the “right” things for the kids to be happy, but if the kids don’t feel comfortable talking about what they need, the parents can’t ever really make home a safe, happy place. While your team might not be your children, the idea is similar. This is why cultivating emotional intelligence, also called “emotional quotient” (EQ, like IQ), in the workplace is so important. Ultimately, it leads to greater employee satisfaction, a happier, more productive workplace, and significantly more revenues.

At my company, we have a few tried-and-true ways to give everyone a voice and prove that we value honest feedback and constructive criticism.