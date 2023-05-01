5 tech innovations that debuted at World's Fairs

5 tech innovations that debuted at World's Fairs

Some inventions were successes, and some were failures.

By
Cassie Werber
From the start—London’s Great Exhibition in 1851—the World’s Fair was a global event for debuting cutting-edge technology. In the centuries since, showcases on this scale have lost some of their standing and grandeur, but the legacy of many innovations introduced at World’s Fairs continues to this day—except for a few that have, fortunately, faded into obscurity.

Learn more about the tech innovations that power—or at least promise to power—our futures by listening to the Quartz Obsession podcast. Season 5 launches May 2. For a sneak peek, check out the trailer!

The dishwasher, 1893

A black and white photo of a woman putting coffee cups into an early dishwasher, with a drum of laundry beside her on the floor.
The Thor dishwasher in 1946—it could also be used for washing clothes.
Photo: Hulton Archive (Getty Images)

Josephine Garis Cochran debuted this now-mainstay of modern kitchens 60 years before they were widely adopted.

The grapefruit, 1904

Gif: Giphy

The grapefruit, believe it or not, was an innovation on the pomelo, and its sour goodness was not bestowed upon the public until the St. Louis World’s Fair in 1904.

Video calls, 1964

A videoconferencing grid from Zoom of a congressional session, showing 20 partcipants.
Screenshot: Wilson Ring (AP)

Love them or hate them, video calls are here to stay. They did take awhile to be adopted, though—the first video calls, introduced by Bell Labs at the 1964 World’s Fair in New York, involved a landline and were fantastically expensive.

Jetpacks, 1964

Gif: Giphy

Though the concept may date back to 1920s comic strips, jetpacks—which debuted at the 1964 World’s Fair—continue to be one of those just-out-of-reach contraptions. Quartz reported in 2014 that they were “finally here,” but, nine years later, we’re pretty sure you don’t have one in your garage.

Broadcast television, 1939

Gif: Giphy

The New York World’s Fair in 1939 included a demonstration of broadcast TV, with a speech from President Franklin D. Roosevelt. Quartz’s Cassie Werber argues on the Quartz Obsession podcast that this can be seen as the moment that the World’s Fair made itself obsolete, with technology that could showcase more technology right in people’s living rooms.

