The World’s Fair: Tech’s bygone showcase

Once the grandest festival on Earth, World’s Fairs provided a glimpse into inventors’ newest creations, technologies, and human-contrived feats. The 1893 Chicago World’s Fair alone debuted electric irons, sewing machines, and laundry machines, along with the Ferris Wheel and Thomas Edison’s Kinetoscope, an early device for displaying motion pictures. So why do we no longer gather at massive exhibitions to show off our latest and greatest inventions? And what does the rise and fall of the World’s Fair tell us about the way technology and society are changing? Read the full transcript here. (Presented by Deloitte)

Featuring

Scott Nover is a tech reporter at Quartz and the host of season 5 of the Quartz Obsession podcast. He is obsessed with TikTok, fantasy football, and The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Cassie Werber is a senior reporter based in London. She is obsessed with birds of prey, power dynamics, and croissants.

Show notes

Consumer Electronics Show

Highlights from the peerless 164-year-old World’s Fair, the 2015 Milan Expo by Anne Quito

Expo 2020 Dubai

Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai

