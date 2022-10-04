Nicole Penn is the president of EGC Group and a mom who knows firsthand the demands of work and home.

Our agency has tried many things to support and nurture working parents, but our most successful practice has been leveraging boomerang employees. As a mom and the president of EGC Group, an advertising agency, I know firsthand the demands of work and home. While there are many reasons an employee quits their job, it’s often due to the challenging quest of balancing those demands better. But, once that season of stress passes or priorities shift, many employees are inclined to return to the company they once said goodbye to.

We’ve tried to create an environment that people want to return to—one of flexibility and balance in work and life. 60% of the agency is women, most of whom are mothers and many who have boomeranged back to us. Here are five tips to encourage boomerang employees to come back when the time is right:

1. Move exit interviews to 60 days out

To be supportive of potential boomerangs, companies should rethink the exit interview

Quite often, it’s a formality done days before the employee leaves and is not an honest discussion.

Consider a 60-day touch base after the employee has left. They’ll have a different perspective from their new position, and it’s a great way to get broader feedback.

2. Create an alumni network

Communicating via email may have historically been the preferred route, but today’s companies are leveraging Slack channels

Microsoft’s alumni network

3. Invite them to company events

When hosting company events, consider extending the invite to ex-employees.

Many organizations also include family members.

4. Offer outplacement to support their landing

Offering outplacement services

Companies should offer this benefit to employees that left the company in good standing and would welcome back in the future.

5. Reonboard them fully when they return