Bartoluccio encourages every job searcher to engage with recruiters, despite the bad stereotypes. “What’s often unknown is that first of all, it’s free to work with an agency like ours, and secondly, many recruiting teams have been completely eliminated at bigger companies and some medium-sized companies due to the fact that there are hiring freezes going on”, she said. “So, recruiters who are active and reach out are generally working on real positions and not simply pipelining candidates.”



Bartolucci also stressed the importance of having recruiters in your network. “We get new jobs every day, but we often don’t have the time to publish them on our website, she said” While it may be a strange feeling in the beginning to trust strangers who reach out via Linkedin with little facts, it’s worth engaging. “When we reach out and don’t necessarily say the name of the company, don’t take it the wrong way. We are just trying to protect the identity of our client.”



LinkedIn tracks if you ignore an Inmail and then indicate the message was unwanted because you don’t know the person. Instead, Bartolucci recommends to respond by asking for more information, e.g.



“Thanks for reaching out. I’m actually targeting … and … and will only consider jobs above … salary. If this is something you might have on your desk, I’m available to speak at the following times … Please email me to confirm at …”

