What DeepSeek’s AI breakthrough means for Meta, OpenAI, and Nvidia
The 7 best cities in America for luxury shopping

Lifestyle

Check out these cities if you want to take a holiday shopping trip

By
Ben Kesslen
With the holiday season almost upon us, more and more Americans are looking for a trip where they can explore the sights and get some shopping done.

According to travel brand Away Holidays, searches have spiked for “shopping cities” and “best cities for shopping.” The company compiled a list of the top U.S. cities for shopping lovers using data points like the number of retail stores, restaurants, malls, and cultural attractions. It also looked at how much a taxi costs in each city, how safe it is to walk around, and how many three-star or above hotels it has.

Check out the list of the best cities to take your next luxury shopping vacation, according to Away Holidays:

#7: Boston, Massachusetts

Photo: Sanghwan Kim (Getty Images)
#6: San Francisco, California

Photo: Olga Matveeva (Getty Images)
#5: Austin, Texas

Photo: John Coletti (Getty Images)
#4: Chicago, Illinois

Photo: Sean Pavone (Getty Images)
#3: Miami, Florida

Photo: Alexander Spatari (Getty Images)
#2: Los Angeles, California

Photo: Michael Lee (Getty Images)
#1: New York, New York

Photo: Diana Robinson Photography (Getty Images)
