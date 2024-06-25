Amazon and Walmart are facing off with competing summer shopping events

Big retailers are gearing up for their summer shopping events.

Amazon, Walmart, and Target, have each revealed when they plan to host their week-long deep discount periods this summer, which they hope will help capture the attention of price conscious consumers who remain weary of buying discretionary goods in the inflation economy.

The trio of retail giants are planning to zero in on back-to-school shopping, a period in which parents typically spend a little more money on items for their children as they prepare for the upcoming academic year. Some of the most bought items include, electronic devices, such as laptops, clothing and apparel, and reading materials.

The three big-box retailers have already made moves to win back inflation weary consumers. Just before Memorial Day, all three companies said they would be slashing prices on thousands of items.

More than a month later, the trio is prepping to give shoppers more deals. Target is up first. The red-and-white themed retailer is planning to launch Target Circle Week on July 7 at 2 a.m. CT, and will run through July 13. Back in April, it organized a similar event, which ran alongside the launch of its membership program, Target Circle 360. As part of the bargain event, shoppers can get up to 50% off thousands of items, including backpacks and school uniforms. Earlier this week, Target signed an agreement with Shopify to increase visibility of its online marketplace.



Meanwhile, Walmart is boasting that it can “bring back the heat” with its “Walmart Deals” week, which begins on July 8 at 5 p.m. ET and concludes on July 11 at 11:59 p.m. ET. The country’s leading retailer said it is offering discounts on a thousands of items including back-to-school essentials, tech, toys, outdoor, travel, and more.

E-commerce giant Amazon will take the third spot in the summer discount extravaganza. Unlike Target and Walmart, Amazon’s iconic “Prime Day” will only be a two-day event, which begins on July 16 at 12:01 a.m. PDT and ends on July 17. The event, only available to Prime members, will include “millions of deals across more than 35 product categories,” as well as discounts on Amazon devices, entertainment, groceries, travel, and more, Jamil Ghani, vice president at Amazon Prime, said in a statement. Prime members can get up to 40% back to school supplies, the company said, adding that deals will drop every five minutes during certain periods of the event.