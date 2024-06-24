Target wants Shopify to make its website a trendier place to shop

In This Story TGT SHOP AMZN WMT

Target is hoping that Shopify will help it make its website a trendier place to shop.

The Minneapolis-based retailer said in a statement on Monday that Shopify merchants based in the U.S. can now apply to sell their products on Target Plus, its third-party, invite only marketplace.

Cara Sylvester, Target’s executive vice president and chief guest experience officer, said that the partnership with Shopify “extends the breadth” of items available to shoppers. Among the “new and on-trend” brands Target said it plans to add include True Classic and Caden Lane, each of which offer clothing items for men and newborns.

Shopify and Target could both benefit from joining forces. Both retailers have been struggling to reach consumers in the inflation economy. In May, Shopify, which provides merchants online infrastructure to run their business, warned that it expects its sales down to slow down in the second quarter.

Later that month, Target said its sales had slipped 4% during its first quarter, largely due to cash-strapped consumers who held off on buying groceries and discretionary goods such as home decor and apparel.

That hasn’t stopped Target from trying its hand at reaching those shoppers laser-focused on bargains. The retailer said during that time that it would be slashing prices on nearly 5,000 of its items, including pepperoni pizza, bagels, and even chicken and gravy cat food.

Target, which boasts a store footprint of 2,000 locations, may also be looking to keep its competitive edge among retail behemoths like Amazon and Walmart. Nonetheless, Target is the first mass retailer to work with Shopify, the company said. On average, Shopify garners over 2 million daily users.



