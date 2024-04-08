Target has launched its new paid membership program as part of Circle Week

Target wants to keep up with its retail competitors like Amazon and Walmart. Not to be outdone by their Prime Days and Spring Savings Week, Target brings you Circle Week, a bargain-filled event with steep discounts across a number of categories that runs until Saturday, April 13.



“Since there’s no cost to join, all guests can save even more with their personalized deals,” said Cara Sylvester, Target’s executive vice president.

As part of the event, the retail giant has also launched its paid membership program, Target Circle 360.



Customers enrolled in the program will have access to same-day delivery from Target’s Shipt service, and over 100 of the company’s partners. Customers will get deliveries in about an hour or less and have an extra 30 days to make returns.

The paid membership costs $49 to sign up until May 18. Afterwards, customers will have to pay $99 for a year-long membership.

Customers who don’t want to pay for the retailer’s membership perks have the option to sign up for either Target Circle or Target Circle Card, both of which are free. The loyalty programs give shoppers automatic deals at checkout with the option to continue earning rewards points.

Below are a number of discounted categories, according to a company spokesperson, during Target Circle Week.

Deals for the next five days include:



