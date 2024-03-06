How Target's new membership program stacks up against Amazon and Walmart

Target is aiming to keep up with the competition. The retail giant said Wednesday that, starting next month, it will launch Target Circle 360, a new paid membership.



Target Circle 360, which the company announced the day its stock almost hit a 52-week high on strong profits, is one of three membership options the Minnesota-based retailer is offering.

Let’s take a look at how Target’s new paid membership compares to competing ones offered by Amazon and Walmart.

Target Circle 360

The Target Circle 360 club will include a number of new perks, some of which the retailer outlined during its investors meeting Tuesday in New York:

A promotional offer between April 7 and May 18 means customers can join for $49 for a one-year membership. Afterwards, the price will increase to $99.

Same-day delivery in as little as one hour, fo unlimited orders over $35.

Service from Shipt marketplace, which makes same-day deliveries from a number of retailers.

Free two-day shipping.

No-rush on returns, and an extra 30 days to make returns.

All benefits of Target Circle

The company’s first option, Target Circle, will also launch April 7 and will be available to all customers. It’s free to sign up, gives shoppers automatic deals at checkout and lets members continue earning Target Circle Rewards points. Since its launch in 2019, Target Circle has garnered 100 million members, the company said.

Amazon Prime

An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 a month, or $139 annually.

Free same-day or two-day delivery.

Free returns on eligible orders.

Exclusive deals on groceries from Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market Stores.



Unlimited food deliveries with a Grubhub+ trial membership.

Savings on more than prescriptions for $5

Introduced in February 2005