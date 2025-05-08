JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon warned Tuesday that the U.S. economy might have a rough rest of the year.

“I think there’s a chance real numbers will deteriorate soon,” the CEO told the crowd at a Morgan Stanley conference.

If the prediction comes true, “employment will come down a little bit. Inflation will go up a little bit. Hopefully, it's just a little bit,” Dimon said.

His latest forecast is better than the recession he said he expected if President Donald Trump stuck with his original tariff plans. But Dimon wasn't too optimistic Tuesday, even though unemployment and job numbers are relatively good.

"Whenever you say consumer sentiment, remember, neither consumers nor businesses ever pick the inflection points. They never have. So, if you're looking for that inflection point, because it really doesn't matter if it's up or down just a little bit, they're not going to tell you that,” he explained.

Still, Dimon wasn’t shy about blaming Trump's tariffs for the potential downturn, saying we are only just seeing their effects.

“Even if the lower numbers are just starting to affect and hit people, you had a lot of people buying stuff ahead of time, both consumers and businesses, for inventory,” he said.

"And maybe in July, August, September, October, you'll start to see, did it have an effect? My guess is it did, hopefully not dramatic. It may just make the soft landing a little bit softer as opposed the ship go down."

Despite the gloomy outlook, Dimon said he isn’t too worried about his predicted “fluctuations” and is more concerned about changes to the global military and economic alliances "that matter to the future of the United States."