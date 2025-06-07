The 9 best large, mid-sized, and small cities for recent college graduates

Many recent college graduates are looking for greener pastures, but not every city is well-suited for their needs.

CoworkingCafe, a listing site for flexible workspaces, set out to find the best large, mid-sized, and small cities in the U.S. for people who have just graduated.

It looked at data across three main categories: financial, lifestyle, and employment. This included factors such as the percentage of job listings intended for recent graduates, the median income for young people with a college degree, the availability of leisure and coworking spaces, and the unemployment rate for people in their twenties.

To break down its rankings, CoworkingCafe classified large cities as those with populations over 400,000, mid-sized cities as those with 150,000 to 400,000 people, and small cities as those with fewer than 150,000 residents.

