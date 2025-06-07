How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
The 9 best large, mid-sized, and small cities for recent college graduates

Real Estate

These cities have ample job oppournities, high incomes, and plenty of fun activities for people who just finished up college

Ben Kesslen
Image for article titled The 9 best large, mid-sized, and small cities for recent college graduates
Photo: Paul Bradbury (Getty Images)

Many recent college graduates are looking for greener pastures, but not every city is well-suited for their needs.

CoworkingCafe, a listing site for flexible workspaces, set out to find the best large, mid-sized, and small cities in the U.S. for people who have just graduated. 

It looked at data across three main categories: financial, lifestyle, and employment. This included factors such as the percentage of job listings intended for recent graduates, the median income for young people with a college degree, the availability of leisure and coworking spaces, and the unemployment rate for people in their twenties.

To break down its rankings, CoworkingCafe classified large cities as those with populations over 400,000, mid-sized cities as those with 150,000 to 400,000 people, and small cities as those with fewer than 150,000 residents.

Continue reading to see which ones made the list.

3rd Best Large City: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Image for article titled The 9 best large, mid-sized, and small cities for recent college graduates
Photo: Walter Bibikow (Getty Images)
2nd Best Large City: Washington, D.C.

Image for article titled The 9 best large, mid-sized, and small cities for recent college graduates
Photo: Allan Baxter (Getty Images)
Best Large City: Atlanta, Georgia

Image for article titled The 9 best large, mid-sized, and small cities for recent college graduates
Photo: ANDREY DENISYUK (Getty Images)
3rd Best Mid-Sized City: St. Louis, Missouri

Image for article titled The 9 best large, mid-sized, and small cities for recent college graduates
Photo: Suman Roychoudhury (Getty Images)
2nd Best Mid-Sized City: Sunnyvale, California

Image for article titled The 9 best large, mid-sized, and small cities for recent college graduates
Photo: Steve Proehl (Getty Images)
Best Mid-Sized City: Arlington, Virginia

Image for article titled The 9 best large, mid-sized, and small cities for recent college graduates
Photo: Nate Hovee (Getty Images)
3rd Best Small City: Santa Clara, California

Image for article titled The 9 best large, mid-sized, and small cities for recent college graduates
Photo: Steve Proehl (Getty Images)
2nd Best Small City: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Image for article titled The 9 best large, mid-sized, and small cities for recent college graduates
Photo: pawel.gaul (Getty Images)
Best Small City: Cambridge, Massachusetts

Image for article titled The 9 best large, mid-sized, and small cities for recent college graduates
Photo: Richard T. Nowitz (Getty Images)
