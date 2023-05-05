8 talent retention tricks for a decentralized world

For more than 40 years, digital technology has been breaking down barriers created by distance, making our lives easier and introducing us to new ways of working and interacting with each other and the world around us. The technology that surrounds us has improved our lives in many ways, but its ubiquity should not blind us to what’s most important: people.



The right people can help take a community or organization to new heights or permanently keep it on the ground. With new workplace trends popping up faster than we can keep up with, here are eight ways business leaders can retain talent in an ever-changing landscape.