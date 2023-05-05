8 talent retention tricks for a decentralized world

8 talent retention tricks for a decentralized world

Leveraging technology to retain top talent for hybrid work

Anna Oakes
Image for article titled 8 talent retention tricks for a decentralized world
Photo: fizkes (Shutterstock)

For more than 40 years, digital technology has been breaking down barriers created by distance, making our lives easier and introducing us to new ways of working and interacting with each other and the world around us. The technology that surrounds us has improved our lives in many ways, but its ubiquity should not blind us to what’s most important: people.

The right people can help take a community or organization to new heights or permanently keep it on the ground. With new workplace trends popping up faster than we can keep up with, here are eight ways business leaders can retain talent in an ever-changing landscape.

Practicing vertical communication

Image for article titled 8 talent retention tricks for a decentralized world
Photo: Rawpixel.com (Shutterstock)

Communication is key at every level of an organization, not only horizontally within teams and between supervisors and the people they supervise but vertically, from the highest ranks to all levels of the organization. By expressing themselves clearly and openly to the people they lead, leaders teach the language of the organization by example and demonstrate the value communication has. This can have a significant impact on employee satisfaction, as well as overall productivity.

Don’t limit communication to your direct reports; assume the information will spread to everyone else. Make it your job to guarantee it does and encourage the flexibility needed to help make that happen. At large global organizations like Ria that function within multiple time zones, some days can start at the crack of dawn for team leaders or end long after the business has closed. Allow people to take advantage of flexible working hours and remote working to keep teams connected and motivated, whether in Kansas or Kuala Lumpur.

Increase alignment to the big picture

Image for article titled 8 talent retention tricks for a decentralized world
Photo: Ground Picture (Shutterstock)

Direct communication is rule number one to communicating effectively throughout an organization and is key to fostering a sense of belonging. Not everything can be an email.

Set up regular division or organization-wide group meetings where updates are given not only about progress on specific goals and projects but broader issues like where the organization is headed or shifts in strategy or the industry. People will feel more connected to an organization if its leaders take the time to include them in the conversation. If they know where the organization is headed, they can align on more minor decisions with the big picture in mind.

Turn your camera on

Image for article titled 8 talent retention tricks for a decentralized world
Photo: Andrey_Popov (Shutterstock)

Keep people informed and engaged by sharing company information like performance and strategy updates. Provide your teams with the information they need to align their work with the organization’s broader goals, so they know how they can contribute to its success.

If meetings are done remotely, turn your camera on even if no one else does. People must know that whoever’s leading them is more than just a voice behind a screen. It sends a signal that you are transparent and that you are human. And as a representative of the organization, that can make a huge difference in how people feel about where they work and the energy they give back.

Get social to boost morale

Image for article titled 8 talent retention tricks for a decentralized world
Photo: Rawpixel.com (Shutterstock)

Take a few minutes to include something social or fun in remote or in-person group encounters. Then, get people to participate, even if it’s just voting on something trivial, like their favorite ice cream flavor. Particularly, if teams are remote and see each other infrequently, these small gestures allow them to get a feel for the group’s identity and will enable them to demonstrate what makes them unique.

Video interviews of teams and leaders are a great way to do this. They can be shared internally or even externally to convey the spirit of the organization like the company recently did in this LinkedIn post, where employees share one word representing what the company means to them.

Build teams around purpose

Image for article titled 8 talent retention tricks for a decentralized world
Photo: GaudiLab (Shutterstock)

If you’re fortunate enough to belong to an organization whose purpose is something employees can be proud to be a part of, actively recruit people who identify with that. Make it a topic that’s brought up during the interview process. People are happier and more motivated if they can connect their work with something they care about.

At Ria Money Transfer, most customers have left their homes to work and live abroad. We help them stay connected to the people they continue to support back home by making sure the money they send home gets to where it needs to go safely. This core purpose is something many of our employees connect with because they have left home to build a better life.

Mix it up to increase collaboration

Image for article titled 8 talent retention tricks for a decentralized world
Photo: Branislav Nenin (Shutterstock)

Individuals will feel more connected to an organization that offers more than just a paycheck. Career progression offers individuals an opportunity to evolve with the organization, and smaller firms have the luxury of providing career progression at a faster pace overall.

When designating team members for specific projects, mix them up. Geography can make this difficult because of the time differences, but it goes a long way to make employees feel like they’re a part of something bigger. Working with the same team members can get stale and deny individuals the opportunity to test their abilities in different environments with different people.

Recognize excellence frequently and publicly

Image for article titled 8 talent retention tricks for a decentralized world
Photo: Jacob Lund (Shutterstock)

Recognize workers’ contributions through public recognition during group meetings. Encourage them to call attention to the contributions of others. This shows respect and demonstrates that their contributions are valuable to the rest of the team.

Organizations whose leaders foster a sense of community and shared purpose offer their employees a better chance at professional fulfillment and reap the benefits of building incredible teams.

Building community well-being

Image for article titled 8 talent retention tricks for a decentralized world
Photo: DimaBerlin (Shutterstock)

A growing body of research from neuroscience, psychology, and sociology supports the idea that social connection promotes well-being and helps individuals thrive in all aspects of their lives. As a result, some universities are starting institutes or centers focused on the subject, such as Stanford’s Compassion and Altruism Center. A sense of belonging and shared purpose helps people stick around and inspires them to invest fully in helping the organization thrive.

What does your organization do to contribute to the overall well-being of the community it serves or to society at large? Articulate what that is and spread the word through internal channels or externally through your organization’s public website and social media channels. Encourage other leaders of your organization to acknowledge that contribution internally and externally. If employees see that it’s important enough for leaders to include in the conversation, it must be important.

Erik Poch is managing director, digital at Ria Money Transfer.

