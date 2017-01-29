The very short list of Republican congressmen who are publicly condemning Trump’s “Muslim ban”

US president Donald Trump’s executive order temporarily banning all refugees plus citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US has sparked nationwide protests, scathing criticism from Democrats and civil rights activists, and been blocked by federal judges.

Although several elected Republicans, including Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, House speaker Paul Ryan, and vice president Michael Pence condemned the idea before Trump was elected (calling it “unconstitutional” and unAmerican at the time) most have remained silent since the order was signed on Friday (Jan. 27).

Senate Democrats almost unilaterally condemned the order, calling it a “moral abomination” among other things. Even as they remained silent on the issue, some Republicans, including South Dakota’s John Thune, chose to tweet about sports instead over the weekend. Here’s a full list of senators and their position on the matter.

After more then 24 hours of silence, senate leader McConnell offered ABC’s “This Week” what seemed to be cautious criticism, while saying he didn’t want to criticize the administration.

It’s hopefully going to be decided in the courts as to whether or not this has gone too far. I don’t want to criticize them for improving vetting. I think we need to be careful. We don’t have religious tests in this country.

Senator Rob Portman, a Republican from Ohio called it an “extreme vetting program that wasn’t properly vetted” on CNN on Sunday, adding that he was glad federal judges had temporarily blocked it. Congress should be involved in any strengthening of the visa process and has already done work on the issue, he said.

Arizona’s Republican senator Jeff Flake called it “unacceptable when even legal permanent residents are being detained or turned away at airports and ports of entry.” Protecting the country from “radical Islamic terrorism” must be done “without ascribing radical Islamic terrorist views to all Muslims.”

Maine’s Republican senator Susan Collins called the ban “overly broad,” warned that religious tests “run contrary to our American values,” and said it could mean death for Iraqis who aided American forces and are forced to remain in Iraq.

In the House, Republican critics are also scarce. Speaker Ryan’s office told the Washington Post the order was “not a religious test and not a ban of people of any religion.”

A few Republicans were openly critical, though. Colorado representative Mike Coffman said “While I’ve supported heightened vetting procedures, I have never, nor will I ever support a blanket travel ban, for people solely based on ethnic or religious grounds.”

Charlie Dent, a Republican representative from Pennsylvania who has a large Syrian population among his constituents, called it “unacceptable,” adding “the order appears to have been rushed through without full consideration,” even though it could mean life or death for innocent people.

Michigan’s Justin Amash, who was also an outspoken critic of Trump during the election campaign, said on Twitter that the order “overreaches and undermines our constitutional system,” and is illegal:

2/ It's not lawful to ban immigrants on basis of nationality. If the president wants to change immigration law, he must work with Congress. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) January 28, 2017

And Republican Ben Sasse from Nebraska said the order will make America less safe.

If we send a signal to the Middle East that the U.S. sees all Muslims as jihadis, the terrorist recruiters win by telling kids that America is banning Muslims and that this is America versus one religion.

That makes seven Republican senators and representatives who have openly criticized President Trump’s executive order so far—just 2.3% of the total of 302 Republican congressmen.