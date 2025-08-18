9 areas where China is leading the way in cutting-edge research

9 areas where China is leading the way in cutting-edge research See how China is leading with achievements in astronomy, supercomputing, artificial intelligence, and more

Between 2000 and 2025, China's net exports of manufactured goods increased 25-fold, turning the country into a manufacturing superpower. Low labor costs, support from the Chinese government, and large economies of scale contributed to the unprecedented boom.

Once China's manufacturing growth plateaued, however, government officials quickly shifted their focus to high-impact R&D. This transformation is reshaping business, politics, and education.

Although many breakthroughs build on foundational work done in the United States and other countries, China's R&D future is bright. Here are nine areas where China is leading the way in cutting-edge research.