A look back at BTS as it became the world's top-selling act

BTS explores the experience of youth and growing up

Also known as the “HYYH” era, an acronym for the Korean name Hwa Yang Yeon Hwa (화양연화), this BTS period was defined by three thematically linked musical releases. BTS’s third EP, The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Pt. 1, was released in April 2015, followed by another EP, The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Pt. 2. Rounding out the trilogy was The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Young Forever, released in May 2016.

During this period, BTS branched out from its aggressive, emo aesthetic and explored new styles. The music focused on themes of youth and its emotional highs and lows. Songs like “쩔어 (DOPE)” and “흥탄소년단 (Boyz With Fun),” have become defining tracks in the BTS canon. BTS also developed the so-called Bangtan Universe (BU), a fictional world used to narratively link its songs and music videos. Each BTS member took on a character in the BU, and their overlapping storylines explore dark aspects of young adulthood like physical and emotional abuse, abandonment, and suicide.

Notably, BTS released its first studio album in Japanese, No More Dream, which includes gems like “いいね!” (“I Like It!”) and “N.O. (Japanese Ver.).” It’s often considered an underrated record.