A look back at BTS as it became the world's top-selling act

K-Pop band BTS (short for “Bangtan Sonyeondan”) is one of the world’s top-selling musical acts. The seven-member group, whose name in English roughly translates to “Bulletproof Boy Scouts” boasts a dedicated fan base of over 40 million, called “ARMY.”
It took a lot of blood, sweat, and tears (no pun intended) for the impeccably coiffed septet to reach meteoric levels of fame. Starting from when the band debuted in 2013, to its hiatus announcement in 2022, here’s a look at how BTS has evolved over the years.
BTS’s rebellious schoolboy era (2013-2014)
BTS sticks it to the man
In 2014, BTS debuted with the album 2 Cool 4 Skool, followed by its first and second EPs, O!RUL8,2? and Skool Luv Affair. This school-themed era was full of teen angst, grunge, and yearning for romance, while the music videos had their fair share of shaggy hair and black eyeliner.
BTS’s first full-length album, Dark & Wild, encapsulated this youthful, rebellious aesthetic. Popular tracks off that record include hip-hop bops “Danger” and “War of Hormone,” both of which made it to the Billboard charts—though BTS was still far from reaching global popularity. Overall, this isn’t BTS’s most popular era, but it is a fan favorite and represented a strong start for the group.
The Most Beautiful Moment in Life era (2014-2016)
BTS explores the experience of youth and growing up
Also known as the “HYYH” era, an acronym for the Korean name Hwa Yang Yeon Hwa (화양연화), this BTS period was defined by three thematically linked musical releases. BTS’s third EP, The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Pt. 1, was released in April 2015, followed by another EP, The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Pt. 2. Rounding out the trilogy was The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Young Forever, released in May 2016.
During this period, BTS branched out from its aggressive, emo aesthetic and explored new styles. The music focused on themes of youth and its emotional highs and lows. Songs like “쩔어 (DOPE)” and “흥탄소년단 (Boyz With Fun),” have become defining tracks in the BTS canon. BTS also developed the so-called Bangtan Universe (BU), a fictional world used to narratively link its songs and music videos. Each BTS member took on a character in the BU, and their overlapping storylines explore dark aspects of young adulthood like physical and emotional abuse, abandonment, and suicide.
Notably, BTS released its first studio album in Japanese, No More Dream, which includes gems like “いいね!” (“I Like It!”) and “N.O. (Japanese Ver.).” It’s often considered an underrated record.
Wings era (2016-2017)
BTS delves into psychology and inner conflict
Many fans consider the Wings era to be BTS’s most iconic period when it comes to music and performances. It’s defined by the band’s second studio album, Wings, released in October 2016 and later repackagedas You Never Walk Alone. Wings’ headline song, “Blood Sweat & Tears,” is one of the most popular and recognizable from the band to date, while “Spring Day” became an instant classic.
Big Hit, BTS’s label, released seven short films featuring the group members. Filled with Jungian symbolism and inspired by Demian, a bildungsroman by German-Swiss author Hermann Hesse, they continue to be a rich source for interpretation. Through video and song, the Wings era tackled philosophical questions of good and evil, temptation, self-reflection, and growth.
Love Yourself era (2017-2018)
BTS reflects on different facets of love
The Love Yourself (LY) era saw BTS enter the international spotlight. The band released three linked albums exploring different aspects of love, from adoration to infatuation to heartbreak. The first EP, LOVE YOURSELF 承 ‘Her,’ dropped in September 2017, followed by LOVE YOURSELF 轉 ‘Tear’ (May 2018) and LOVE YOURSELF 結 ‘Answer’ (August 2018).
There are many smash hits, including the high-energy “Mic Drop,” swoon-worthy “Pied Piper,” and introspective “Fake Love.” Two of BTS’s most famous songs are“IDOL,” which has more than 1.2 billion views on YouTube, topped only by “DNA,” with 1.5 billion views. As part of its “Love Yourself” campaign, the K-pop group also spoke at the United Nations.
Map of the Soul (MOTS) era (2019-2020)
BTS reflects on its success and struggles in the spotlight
Following the “LY” era, BTS released Map of the Soul: Persona in April 2019, followed by Map of the Soul: 7 in February 2020. During this period, BTS returned to Jungian psychology, focusing on the idea of personas, or different projections of self shown to the world. The albums give the most intimate look into BTS’s thoughts on their fame.
MOTS also marked seven years since thegroup embarked on its journey to international stardom. Musically, this became a moment for celebration, but also one of fear that the band could fall from the heights it had reached. The tracks “ON” and “Black Swan” reflect these conflicting feelings. BTS performed its songs “Boy With Luv,” one of 2019’s hottesttracks of summer, and “Dionysus” at the 62nd Grammy Awards.
BE era (2020-2022)
BTS weathers the pandemic
In November 2020, BTS released BE. The album was filled with songs intended to senda message of comfortto fans as the covid-19 pandemic swept across the globe. The opening track, “Life Goes On,” served as the album’s thesis.
The members wrote the album together, compiling the feelings they experienced while under lockdown, ranging from restlessness (“Dis-ease”) to depression (“Blue & Grey”) to the desire to remain connected (“Stay”). Feel-good radio hits like “Dynamite,” “Butter” (performed at the 64th Grammy Awards), and “Permission to Dance” were also released during this period.
Proof era (2022)
BTS rounds up its greatest hits, and looks to the future
Proof, an anthology released in June 2022, is the last music from BTS as a group before the announcement that it’s on hiatus until 2025. The album includes various tracks spanning the band’s work over the years, as well as some previously unreleased tunes. The title and the choice of songs emphasize BTS’s progress, growth, and monumental success as global popstars.