More than 1 million vehicles have been recalled so far this month: GM, Nissan, Chrysler, and more

In March alone, an estimated 1.2 million cars in the U.S. have been recalled, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).



Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Bitcoin will hit $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says

Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says CC Share Subtitles Off

English Bitcoin will hit $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says

The government agency’s latest update includes data from the week of March 3 through March 9. In addition, the NHTSA deployed a new tool, which gives drivers the ability to check for recalls using only a license plate number.

Advertisement

So far, here’s a list of the car makers that have issued recalls this month. Let’s take a look.

Advertisement

General Motors’ tailgate safety hazard

General Motors is issuing 819,566 recalls for its 2020-2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500/3500 and its 2020-2024 GMC Sierra 2500/3500.

Advertisement

In the U.S. alone, GM said it is recalling 570,434 of the two models. An additional 249,132 recalls are being made in Canada, according to Canada’s Motor Vehicle Safety Recalls Database.

The automaker is issuing recalls over the vehicles’ tailgates, which it said that under certain conditions could cause a short circuit if water were to make its way into the electronic gate release switch, according to NHTSA’s report.

Advertisement

The latest installment of recalls are an expansion of the agency’s ongoing investigation. Last month, the car maker reported 323,232 recalls for its 2020-2023 GMC Sierra and 2020-2024 GMC Sierra HD trucks.

The model recalls:



2020-2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500/3500

2020-2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500/3500

2020-2023 GMC Sierra

2020-2024 GMC Sierra HD

What’s the remedy? The company said it will replace the touchpad switch assemblies, free of charge. The replacement parts use a new material that is water resistant. GM’s recall number is N232426400. Recall notifications for car owners are scheduled to begin on March 18.

Advertisement

Isuzu and Chevrolet’s improper cable routing

The car maker, along with Japanese manufacturer Isuzu, is issuing 2,891 recalls for four of its vehicles that have a Mobileye Collision Warning System. Due to the system’s cable being routed improperly, the circuit can overheat and could cause a fire, an NHTSA’s report found.

Advertisement

The model recalls:



2019-2024 Isuzu FTR

2022-2024 Isuzu FVR

2020-2024 Chevrolet LCF 6500XD

2023-2024 Chevrolet LCF 7500XD

What’s the remedy? Looking ahead, Isuzu and Chevrolet mechanics said they would notify owners and dealers of the vehicle models, as well as issue inspections and repairs free of charge. Recall notifications are scheduled for March 29. The manufacturer recall number is V2401. In the meantime, Isuzu owners in the U.S. can contact the company at 1-866-441-9638, and Chevrolet owners can contact GM Medium Duty Truck assistance at 1-800-862-4389.

Advertisement

Nissan’s seatbelt malfunction

Nissan is issuing an estimated 9,270 recalls related to a seatbelt malfunction for its 2023 Rogue vehicles. According to the NHTSA report, the front seatbelts may have a “partially crimped lap pretensioner” due to a supplier error.

Advertisement

If the malfunction is not fixed, passengers may not be properly secured.

Recalls are tied directly to the 2023 Nissan Rogue cars that were manufactured between June 7, 2023 and July 12, 2023 at a plant in Smyrna, Tennessee.

Advertisement

The model recall:

2023 Nissan Rogue

What’s the remedy? Looking ahead, Nissian dealers will replace both the left and right side of the front seat assemblies. Repairs, which can take up to one hour, will be free of charge for parts and labor. Nissan’s recall number is PD105. Owners of the potentially affected vehicles can expect to receive a recall notification beginning April 19, 2024.

Advertisement

More Nissan, more seatbelt recalls

Nissan is issuing more seatbelt related recalls. The Japan-based automaker issued 12,019 recalls for its 2024 Nissan Pathfinder and 2024 INFINITI QX60, which are said to have an affected seatbelt lap pretensioner, an NHTSA report found.

Advertisement

The recalls are for certain models of both vehicles that were assembled and produced between Nov. 14, 2023 through Jan. 11, 2024 at a Smyrna, Tennessee-based plant.

Due to a supplier production issue, the driver’s front seat belt may be missing a rivet (a mechanical fastener), which could mean that a passenger is not strapped in securely.

Advertisement

The model recalls:

2024 Nissan Pathfinder

2024 INFINITI QX60

What’s the remedy? Nissan says dealers will inspect the left side of the front seat belt to see whether the rivet is missing. If it is, it will be replaced free of charge. Parts and labor could take an hour to complete. Nissan’s recall numbers for the models are PD106 and PD107. Nissan and INFINITI plan to notify owners of the potentially affected vehicles starting April 18.

Advertisement

Porsche’s 911 has a faulty windshield and rear window

Luxury car maker Porsche is issuing 8,101 recalls for its 2020-2024 Porsche 911 models, which it says may have had front and rear windows that were not properly installed, according to an NHTSA report.

Advertisement

The agency’s report said that if an accident were to occur, the lightweight glass may not be able to support the front airbags should they be deployed, and could increase the risk of injuries in a crash.

The model recall:

2020-2024 Porsche 911

What’s the remedy? Dealers will inspect the car’s front and rear windows. If necessary, the windows will be replaced, free of charge. Porsche’s recall number is ARA3. The first round of recall notifications begins April 26.

Advertisement

Chrysler’s wrong weight placard

Chrysler has issued 36,093 recalls for its 2023-2024 Dodge Hornet and Alfa Romeo Tonale models. The cars are said to have been constructed with a non-compliant tire placard, which displays the incorrect maximum Vehicle Capacity Weight (VCW) value, the NHTSA reported.

Advertisement

The agency’s report said the safety risk is that a driver may rely on the wrong VCW figure and overload their vehicle, increasing their chances of causing a crash. Chrysler’s recall number is 28B.

The model recall:

2023-2024 Dodge Hornet

2023-2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale

What’s the remedy? Drivers can take their cars to a Chrysler (FCA U.S.) dealer, which will add an overlay label at no cost. Chrysler’s recall notifications are expected to reach dealers and owners on or about April 24.

Advertisement

Kia’s pipe and hose assembly

Kia is issuing 36,248 recalls of its 2019-2020 Kia K900 and its 2018-2022 Kia Stinger models. The car maker said the defect is tied to a left turbocharger oil feed pipe and hose assembly that may deteriorate over time, eventually leaking oil. The leakage could lead to engine compartment fire while someone is driving, a NHTSA report found. Kia’s recall number is SC300.

Advertisement

The model recall:

2019-2020 Kia K900

2018-2022 Kia Stinger

What’s the remedy? Owners of the Kia models can bring their cars to a dealer, which will replace the left turbocharger oil feed pipe and hose assembly with a new one at no charge. Kia plans to notify owners beginning April 26.