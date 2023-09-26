Make business better.™️
Send us a tip!
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Make business better.™️
Business News

AAR: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By
AP News
We may earn a commission from links on this page.

WOOD DALE, Ill. (AP) — WOOD DALE, Ill. (AP) — AAR Corp. (AIR) on Tuesday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $600,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Wood Dale, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 78 cents per share.

Watch
What's next for X (Twitter)? | Walter Isaacson
Should you keep investing in Big Tech?
September 19, 2023
How to invest heading into a recession
September 19, 2023

The airplane maintenance company posted revenue of $549.7 million in the period.

AAR shares have climbed 33% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $59.78, a rise of 71% in the last 12 months.

Advertisement

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AIR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AIR

Advertisement
Advertisement