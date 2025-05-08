Tesla revealed upgraded versions of its S and X models on Thursday, adding $5,000 to the price tag of each.

The EV giant announced several new features, mostly involving soundproofing, promising “less wind and road noise and more effective active noise cancellation.” New wheel designs and improved aerodynamics will result in a longer range, Tesla said. Elon Musk's EV maker also promised an “even smoother ride” due to a new suspension design, and more room for third-row passengers. The Model S will have up to 410 miles of range, which makes it their longest-range vehicle.

The all-wheel drive versions of Model X and S will cost $90,000 and $85,000, respectively, with the plaid variants going for $105,000 and $100,000, respectively.

Tesla stock was down slightly Friday morning. Shares have generally trending up since they plummeted almost 44% during Musk’s time in the White House earlier this year, but are still down 35% from their all-time peak last December.