ABB: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ZURICH (AP) — ZURICH (AP) — ABB Ltd. (ABBNY) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $882 million.

The Zurich-based company said it had net income of 47 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 48 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 68 cents per share.

The industrial automation company posted revenue of $7.97 billion in the period.

ABB shares have increased 20% since the beginning of the year.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ABBNY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ABBNY