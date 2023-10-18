Make business better.™️
Send us a tip!
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Make business better.™️
Markets

ABB: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

By
AP News
We may earn a commission from links on this page.

ZURICH (AP) — ZURICH (AP) — ABB Ltd. (ABBNY) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $882 million.

The Zurich-based company said it had net income of 47 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 48 cents per share.

Watch
How to prepare for the coming recession | Smart Investing
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Is a hot economy bad for investors? | Smart Investing
Yesterday
How to maximize your winter travel budget | Your Wallet
October 11, 2023

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 68 cents per share.

Advertisement

The industrial automation company posted revenue of $7.97 billion in the period.

ABB shares have increased 20% since the beginning of the year.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ABBNY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ABBNY