Disney heiress Abigail Disney will give to Democrats again after Joe Biden dropped out

In This Story DIS +1.01%

Heiress Abigail Disney said she will resume donations to the Democratic Party now that President Joe Biden has dropped his reelection bid.



How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant Share How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant

Disney, whose grandfather co-founded The Walt Disney Co., said earlier this month that she would “stop any contributions to the party unless and until they replace Biden at the top of the ticket.”

Advertisement

In an email to CNBC Monday she responded, “Yes, I will resume supporting,” now that Biden bowed out and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president.

Advertisement

At the time when she announced her decision to withhold donations, Disney also threw her support behind Harris.

Advertisement

“We have an excellent Vice President. If Democrats would tolerate any of her perceived shortcomings even one-tenth as much as they have tolerated Biden’s (and let’s not kid ourselves about where race and gender figure in that inequity) and if Democrats can find a way to stop quibbling and rally around her, we can win this election by a lot,” she said.

Disney was one of many of the Democratic Party’s elite donors who revolted against Biden following his disastrous debate performance against former President Donald Trump. Pressure from the donor class and drying up funds were in part what led Biden to bow out, according to reports.

Advertisement

George Soros and his son, Alex Soros, also endorsed Harris following the news that Biden would bow out of the race.