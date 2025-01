Melinda French Gates, who endorsed Biden’s reelection bid late last month, made a heartfelt post on X thanking the president for his work and urging Americans to vote against Trump.

President Biden deserves tremendous gratitude for his many decades of public service and his effective leadership from the White House during an especially consequential time for our nation. Over the past four years, President Biden has steered our country through multiple crises with a steady hand. He brought us through the pandemic, restored our global standing, and kept the economy on track, all while maintaining his commitment to expanding equality and opportunity for all.



In a career that has spanned eras of historic progress as well as periods of frightening backlash, he has been a strong advocate for women and girls. Every item on his long list of accomplishments has improved people’s lives—and no president before him has done as much to champion America’s caregivers and the vital role they play in our families, our economy, and our country.



President Biden also has my admiration for encouraging us to look forward and to understand that the stakes of this election simply could not be higher. The trajectory of the next several decades depends on what happens in the next several months.



We have seen what a Trump administration looks like, and we cannot risk another one. I encourage you to study the issues. Speak up for what you believe in. Vote in November, and make sure the people around you do, too.