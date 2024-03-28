The history of Elon Musk's Tesla

Tesla’s driver assistance system, Autopilot, was first introduced to the world with Model S sedans in October 2014, although it wasn’t active. About a year later, the automaker released software enabling Autopilot as a feature combining adaptive cruise control and Autosteer, a lane-centering function.

In a blog post, Tesla explicitly states that Autopilot is designed for convenience and “relieves drivers of the most tedious and potentially dangerous aspects of road travel.”

Elon Musk in January 2016 makes the first of many broken promises related to Autopilot, and later its Full Self-Driving driver assistance system, promising that Teslas will be able to drive better than humans within three years. He also pledged that owners can “summon” a Tesla “anywhere connected by land & not blocked by borders”; the feature has a distance limit of 213 feet, according to Tesla’s Model Y owner’s manual.

Later that year, multiple people would die in related incidents, including Joshua Brown of Canton, Ohio. The Tesla enthusiast was killed in Florida after his Model S crashed into a truck, which U.S. auto safety regulators later determined was caused by an over-reliance on Autopilot. The crash was the first Autopilot-related death in the U.S. and would lead to updates to the software.

Several crashes would occur in the future, some of which led to lawsuits. Last October, Tesla won its first U.S. jury trial over a fatal Autopilot crash. However, the company faces at least a dozen more cases in the U.S. Tesla has also found itself in hot water with regulators, consumers, and investors who say the company’s marketing of FSD and Autopilot is misleading and deceptive.