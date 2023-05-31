Advertisement

BYD is still beating Tesla in overall sales in China

Despite the Model Y topping the popularity charts for individual models, Tesla was not the best selling car company in China in the first quarter. It didn’t even come second-best.

The top spot went to BYD, which sold 552,076 (pdf) vehicles, marking a nearly 93% increase in sales compared to the previous year.

In second place was FAW-Volkswagen, with 368,800 sales, and China’s state-owned Chang’an Auto came in third with 302,900 sales, according to the data from CPAC, as reported by China Daily.

Tesla sold 137,429 units across all models in China in the first quarter, representing a 13% increase from the fourth quarter last year.

Musk in China, and Tesla’s plans for expansion in Shanghai

During his China trip, Musk is likely to make a stop in Shanghai to visit Tesla’s gigafactory, which began production in late 2019. A lot hinges on its success, per the terms of the carmaker’s 50-year lease agreement with the local government.

An SEC filing shows that, to maintain the plant, Tesla is required to spend 14.08 billion yuan ($1.98 billion) in capital expenditure and produce 2.23 billion yuan ($313 million) in tax revenue by the end of 2023. Failing to do so will require Tesla to return the land to the state.

It would seem that Tesla will meet these goals, even as it plans further expansion in China. In April, Xinhua News Agency reported that Tesla will build another factory in Shanghai to manufacture its Megapack batteries. That factory, which will contribute to some part of the capital expenditure requirements, is set to open in mid-2024.



