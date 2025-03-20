Accenture plc (ACN) reports earnings

In This Story ACN -0.13%

Accenture plc (ACN-0.13% ) has submitted its 10-Q filing for the quarterly period ended February 28, 2025.

The filing includes financial statements for the quarter, showing revenues of $16.7 billion, an increase of 5% in U.S. dollars and 8.5% in local currency compared to the same quarter the previous year.

Operating income for the quarter was $2.245 billion, with an operating margin of 13.5%, compared to 13.0% in the previous year.

Net income attributable to Accenture plc was $1.788 billion, with diluted earnings per share of $2.82, a 7% increase over the previous year's $2.63.

Cash provided by operating activities was $3.876 billion, while cash used in investing and financing activities was $793 million and $547 million, respectively.

Accenture reported new bookings of $20.9 billion for the quarter, a decrease of 3% in U.S. dollars and flat in local currency.

The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.48 per share, payable on May 15, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 10, 2025.

Accenture's workforce increased to approximately 801,000 as of February 28, 2025, compared to approximately 742,000 as of February 29, 2024.

The filing also includes details on the company's financial instruments, borrowings, and legal proceedings, with no significant changes reported in these areas.

Accenture continues to focus on its strategic priorities, including cloud, data, and AI-led digital transformations, and remains committed to returning cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Accenture plc quarterly 10-Q report dated March 20, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.