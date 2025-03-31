Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Delaware) (ATNM) reports earnings

In This Story ATNM -8.01%

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Delaware) (ATNM-8.01% ) has filed its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing reports that Actinium Pharmaceuticals is focused on the development of targeted radiotherapies for patients with advanced cancers, including relapsed or refractory diseases. The company is advancing a pipeline of clinical-stage product candidates targeting validated cancer markers.

Actinium's lead product candidate, Actimab-A, is being developed for myeloid malignancies, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS). The company plans to initiate a Phase 2/3 trial with Actimab-A in combination with chemotherapy for patients with relapsed or refractory AML.

The company has entered into a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement with the National Cancer Institute to develop Actimab-A for AML and other myeloid malignancies. The first trial under this agreement will evaluate a triplet combination therapy in frontline AML patients.

Actinium is also developing Iomab-ACT, a targeted conditioning agent for cell and gene therapies, and ATNM-400, a novel radiotherapy for prostate cancer. The company is exploring additional clinical trials for these candidates in 2025.

For the year ended December 31, 2024, Actinium reported no revenue from product sales. Research and development expenses were $30.0 million, a decrease from $38.7 million in the prior year, primarily due to reduced CMC and consulting expenses.

General and administrative expenses decreased to $12.1 million from $13.3 million in 2023. The company reported a net loss of $38.2 million for the year, down from $48.8 million in 2023.

Actinium's cash and cash equivalents totaled $72.9 million as of December 31, 2024. The company anticipates that its existing resources will be sufficient to fund operations for more than 12 months.

The filing also discusses various risks, including the need for additional financing, dependence on key product candidates, and potential regulatory challenges. The company highlights its reliance on third-party manufacturers and the competitive landscape in the biopharmaceutical industry.

Actinium's management includes Sandesh Seth as Chairman and CEO, and Steve O'Loughlin as CFO. The company's Board of Directors comprises experienced professionals from the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Delaware) annual 10-K report dated March 31, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.