AerSale Corporation (ASLE) reports earnings

AerSale Corporation has filed its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing details AerSale's operations, which are divided into two segments: Asset Management Solutions and TechOps. Asset Management Solutions focuses on the acquisition, leasing, and sale of mid-life commercial aircraft and engines, while TechOps provides maintenance, repair, and overhaul services.

For the fiscal year 2024, AerSale reported total revenue of $345.1 million, a 3.2% increase from the previous year. The Asset Management Solutions segment contributed $215.5 million, and the TechOps segment contributed $129.6 million.

AerSale's gross profit increased to $103.9 million in 2024 from $92.4 million in 2023. The increase was primarily driven by improved margins in the Asset Management Solutions segment.

The company reported a net income of $5.9 million for 2024, compared to a net loss of $5.6 million in 2023. This improvement was attributed to higher gross profit and reduced selling, general, and administrative expenses.

AerSale ended the year with $4.7 million in cash and cash equivalents. The company utilized cash for investing activities amounting to $16.1 million, primarily for property and equipment purchases.

The company operates six FAA-certified repair stations and engages in the development of engineered solutions, including the AerSafe® and AerAware™ product lines.

AerSale's management highlighted risks such as supply chain disruptions, fluctuations in the aviation market, and regulatory compliance challenges.

The filing also included a discussion of AerSale's strategic initiatives, including expanding MRO capabilities and pursuing government contracts.

AerSale's Board of Directors and management team remain focused on optimizing asset value and expanding service offerings to enhance shareholder value.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the AerSale Corporation annual 10-K report dated March 11, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.